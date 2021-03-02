RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has invested €154,534 in disinfecting.

According to Councillor for the Environment, Sergio Diaz, Rincon de la Victoria will spend €154,534 in disinfecting.

The investment will see disinfection and cleaning services carried out over the next three months after the move was approved by the council.

-- Advertisement --



Councillor Diaz said: “It is important that we attend to the real needs of services in the municipality. This work will improve the cleaning and disinfection in the four main areas in the months leading up to the summer when the influx of visitors is beginning to be noticed in Rincon de la Victoria.”

Mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, spoke of the need to improve the cleaning service.

He said: “We know that it is one of the main requests of residents and we do not stop working so that Rincon de la Victoria shows its best side. Cleaning and disinfection tasks have been key and intense since the beginning of the pandemic back in March 2020.”

The plans will see the hiring of 30 part-time workers for the next three months from next Monday March 15.

Councillor Diaz said: “There will be morning and afternoon shifts throughout the week, including holidays, in order to carry out continuous cleaning and disinfection work.”

The plans will see cleaning and disinfection of areas, buildings and surfaces for public use necessary due to the pandemic in the entrances and courtyards of schools, entrances and surroundings of health centres, pharmacies, residences for the elderly, high-traffic areas in catering areas and other buildings including libraries and care homes for the elderly.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rincon de la Victoria Invests €154,534 in Disinfection”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.