Remains of three victims of the Civil War returned to relatives

THE remains of three victims of the Falangists were handed over to their relatives by the Balearic Government on February 27.

At a private event held at the Pollensa cemetery, the relatives of Antoni Castañer Cifre, Antoni Oliver Jordà and Miquel Marquet Perelló also received certificates from the Government confirming that each person had been a victim of the Franco regime.

The remains of Antoni Castañer Cifre and Miquel Marquet Perelló were recovered from the Marratxí grave in September 2018 whilst the remains of Antoni Oliver Jordà had been buried in a mass grave in the Llucmajor cemetery.

DNA analysis based on samples from relatives and studies carried out by the Aranzadi Society allowed their identification within the 2018-2019 Pit Action Plan of the Government of the Balearic Islands.

To date, 25 victims of Franco’s repression have been identified in the Balearic Islands, thanks to DNA analysis and anthropological studies.

