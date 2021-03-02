Raising funds with a 2,932 kilometre virtual bike ride

The IES Porto Cristo School, Manacor Council and the Police Tutor of Porto Cristo, organise their sixth solidarity bike ride for charity.

The Covid-19 pandemic has altered the normal operation of cycling, as last year it could not be held and this year it has been decided to change its format to allow it to be held on a virtual basis and will be open to everyone.

This year, funds collected will go to the Association of Friends of the Saharawi People of the Balearic Islands, with the aim of supporting the projects of this organisation including Holidays in Peace.

The Association has been working for decades to raise awareness of the precarious situation of this people, to denounce human rights violations in the occupied territories of Western Sahara, to provide humanitarian aid to the camps of refugees from Tindouf (Algeria) and to demand that the right to self-determination be respected.

To participate, people who are not students or teaching staff at IES Porto Cristo must make a solidarity contribution of €3 although if families cannot afford this, the Manacor Council may well be able to help out.

Details of the initiative can be found at www.iesportocristo.net the website of IES Porto Cristo.

The challenge for this year’s Bike Ride is to cover 2,932 kilometres, which is the distance between IES Porto Cristo and the Tindouf refugee camps.

We need everyone to take part and start adding miles in the way they enjoy the most (cycling, walking, swimming etc)” said the director of IES Porto Cristo, Francesca Bonet.

