Prince Philip Spends First Night In St Bartholomew’s Hospital

Prince Philip Spends His First Night In St Bartholomew’s Hospital in London.

PRINCE PHILIP has spent his first night in a new London hospital as he continues to be treated for an infection and a pre-existing heart condition.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who turns 100 in June, was admitted to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London on Monday, March 1, having been transferred by an ambulance to the renowned cardiac centre earlier in the day. St Bartholomew’s is an internationally renowned hospital and Barts Heart Centre is Europe’s largest specialised cardiovascular service and a centre of excellence for both cardiac and cancer care.

Philip was shielded from public view as he left King Edward VII’s hospital on Monday, where he had received treatment for nearly a fortnight. Umbrellas were held up as he made his way into a waiting ambulance, at the rear of the hospital, and was taken to St Bartholomew’s Hospital in the City of London.

The Royal Family are reportedly “united in prayers” for Prince Philip after he was moved to the hospital for treatment. Buckingham Palace said in a statement that he is expected to remain in the hospital until the end of the week but reassured he is responding to treatment and “remains comfortable.”