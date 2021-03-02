Police Find 85 Bags of Cocaine Hidden in Dealer’s Underwear

POLICE find a staggering 85 bags of cocaine hidden in dealer’s underwear.

Joseph Bell, of The Crescent, Bridgehill in Consett, was caught by police on December 2019 on Cardoon Road during a stop and search early in the morning. Bell was stopped by police after his grey Skoda was seen driving along at very low speeds which brought him to the police’s attention.

As police searched him they became even more suspicious as the 19-year-old emptied his pockets and showed them an overflowing wallet. He also had a large amount of loose cash on him at the time.

Police set about searching Bell but he attempted to flee from police as they discovered he had a number of bags containing white powder concealed in his trousers. His escape attempt did not go to plan and he was soon restrained and then arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

It was found during a thorough search carried out in police custody that he was carrying 85 bags of cocaine along with a further three bags of cannabis. The drugs that were hidden in his underwear were estimated to be worth around £4000.

Bell was sentenced by Durham Crown Court to 3 years’ detention to take place at a Young Offenders’ Institute.

Temporary Sergeant Vikki Ord said, “we hope Mr Bell’s sentencing illustrates that we will not tolerate illegal drug activity in our communities, and we’re pleased to see a drug dealer, his drugs and the proceeds of his crime taken off the streets.

“As always, we’ll continue to act on intelligence provided to us, and I encourage anyone with information concerning the supply of drugs to get in touch with us.”

