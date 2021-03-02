POLICE have reportedly arrested the man wanted for beating up his ex-girlfriend in Malaga.

Officers from the police had been looking for man after he was accused of beating up his 16-year-old girlfriend in Malaga and have now arrested him.

The man had been wanted since the assault allegedly took place last Saturday when he battered his girlfriend, leaving her lying in a ditch, after she ended their four-month relationship.

-- Advertisement --



According to media reports, the 26-year-old man already has a criminal record.

According to police, the incident took place after the suspect saw the victim with a group of her friends in the La Pelusa area of Malaga and began to insult and threaten her.

He then reportedly took the girl’s mobile phone from her and walked away, before she followed him to try to get it back.

The man is said to have then beat her up in a tunnel in the El Palo area, even breaking a tree branch over the girl’s head, before eventually leaving her badly injured in a ditch.

The victim eventually managed to walk back to the road, where a stranger saw her and took her to the El Palo Local Police.

The young woman was immediately transferred to the Regional Hospital, where she was admitted for 24 hours, until she was discharged on Sunday night.

According to media reports, the girl has wounds on her eyebrow and head, as well as injured vertebrae.

Officers from the National Police are now investigating to find out what happened and to locate the suspect.

Police describe him as 1.70 meters tall, with a beard and numerous tattoos all over his body.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Arrest Wanted Malaga Man Accused of Beating 16-Year-Old Ex-Girlfriend”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.