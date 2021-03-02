One of America’s Most Notorious Serial Killers Found Dead in Prison.

ROGER KIBBE, dubbed the ‘I-5 Strangler’, was found dead in his prison cell around 12:40am Sunday, February 28, in Mule Creek State Prison, with his cellmate standing next to his body. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

-- Advertisement --



A corrections officer at Mule Creek State Prison near Sacramento was performing a head count around 12:40 a.m. when he found the elderly killer “unresponsive on the floor.”

“The officer observed inmate Jason Budrow, 40, standing in his cell with Kibbe,” the California Department of Corrections said, adding that the two men were cellmates.

Kibbe was arrested and tried for the 1987 rape and murder of a 17-year-old runaway from Seattle, Darcie Frackenpohl. Frackenpohl’s body was found in El Dorado County, near Lake Tahoe, not long after Kibbe was arrested on suspicion of multiple murders of women around the Sacramento area.

In total, Kibbe pleaded guilty to raping and murdering seven people between 1977 and 1987 after terrorising the Sacramento area.

The 81-year-old Kibbe was serving multiple life sentences. Budrow, who sports a “666” tattoo just above his right eye, is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “One of America’s Most Notorious Serial Killers Found Dead in Prison”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.