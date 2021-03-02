Nicola Sturgeon Announces Scottish Leagues One and Two Can Return After Two-Month Absence.

SCOTLAND’S First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced on Tuesday, March 2, football clubs from SPFL Leagues One and Two can return to action following their forced two-month break due to COVID restrictions.

The news will come as a boost for the Scottish Cup, which until now, was left in uncertainty with a number of second-round ties still outstanding after the decision was made by the Scottish government to suspended league football below the Championship.

Clubs in these divisions have been unable to play since January so the news will come as welcomed-relief. For the Scottish Cup, Highland League teams; Formartine United, Huntly, Nairn County, Brora Rangers and Buckie Thistle will now be able to complete their second-round ties.

The Scottish Women’s Premier League will also be able to resume.

Nicola Sturgeon said: “Later today, the Public Health Minister will support the resumption of competitive football in Scottish Leagues 1 and 2, the Scottish Women’s Premier League 1 and – for the purposes of playing Scottish Cup ties – certain Highland League teams.

“I hope this news will be welcomed by football fans across the country.”

In related news, on Sunday, February 28, St Johnstone won the Scottish League Cup for the first time in their history – only their second major honour in their 136-year history – coming just seven years after the first, the Scottish FA Cup.

