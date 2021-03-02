New vehicle will help Palma Fire Brigade fight forest blazes

FOREST fires are regular occurrences in Mallorca and the Palma Council is to purchase a special BRP vehicle for the local fire brigade at a cost of €330,578 for use in rural and forest areas.

BRPs are vehicles manufactured for rural fire extinction and rescue operations as its dimensions and all-terrain type frame allow it to access any fire, even in forested areas.

Although most of the work of the Palma Fire Brigade is carried out in urban areas, there are several rural and forest areas in the municipality that require this type of vehicle and this vehicle allows it to use water from both the mains and from its tank at high pressure.

Another €59,641 was spent on the new rescue platform for the E06 revolving tender which will give the vehicle much greater versatility.

