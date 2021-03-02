New energy efficiency labelling for household appliances

HOUSEHOLD appliances will now have new labels to rate their level of energy use.

-- Advertisement --



The new labels will have a clearer classification, with a QR code providing more information.

As of March 1, five families of electrical products will have the new labels, which are mandatory both in physical stores and in Internet sales.

The A +++, A ++ and A + labels that we were used until now will no longer exist, so instead of ranging from A+++ to D, the categories will range from A to G. The purpose remains the same, to help buyers understand how much energy a product uses, with G being the worst rating.

The EU approved labelling affects household appliances and electric appliances such as screens, lamps, washing machines, washer-dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, freezers or televisions.

Others such as ovens, hoods and dryers will continue to be labelled in the previous way. Lighting sourceswill be added to this new labelling from September 1 and in 2022, they will be applied to air conditioners and dryers.

We can continue to buy appliances with the old label until November 30, 2021.

The change has been necessary because of the speed at which devices evolve, and the new system will make it possible to keep pace with improvements

It will be revised when 30 per cent of the products on the market in the European Union receive the maximum rating (A) or when 50 per cent are in bands A and B.

No product labelled with the new classification will, today, be at the top level of efficiency. In fact, a refrigerator listed as ‘ A +++’ in the old system will correspond to a ‘C’ in the new labelling.

This is because the new labels have been launched without any device classified in class A, so that there is room for improvement and the higher categories are not saturated, like before.

Also, the labels use symbols, so that they are the same in all countries of the European Union and can be understood everywhere.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “New energy efficiency labelling for household appliances”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.