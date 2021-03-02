THE church of San Miguel in Murcia is hosting organ concerts ’30 minutes of music for the soul’ along with guided tours and talks every Saturday from March 13 to April 17.



GUESTS will be able to learn more about the organ and its operation as part of a joint initiative organised by the Department of Culture and Heritage Recovery, the Municipal Board Center – West and the association Merklin Friends of the Organ.

The organ concerts will take place at the church every Wednesday of Lent (March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31), at 8 pm, with music performed by music teacher and organist Carlos Rafael Perez.

The guided tours will take place at 12 noon, when there will be the opportunity to learn everything there is to know about the organ, composed of dozens of trumpets, bellows and air ducts. The visit will end with a brief musical display.

A maximum of 10 people can take part in the tours, so anybody interested is asked to register by sending an email to [email protected]

