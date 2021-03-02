Movies & Musicals

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Movies & Musicals
CREDIT: Facebook

COSTA Blanca favourites Steve Spit and Nikki G are linking up to stream an incredible night of movies and musicals directly into your living room.

THEY will be performing musical movie classics in a show that literally can’t be missed.

Award-winning vocalist and multi-show entertainer Nikki G has performed twice at Benidorm Palace with celebrities and local Entertainers and has auditioned for X factor, The Voice, BGT and Pop Idol.

-- Advertisement --

She also featured on The Only Way is Essex season 13 as wedding singer for Leah Wright at The Finca de Eduardos.

Steve Spit is also a multi-award winning artist and a regular on the Costa Blanca circuit, wowing with his many talents, including his hilarious performances as a comedy drag artiste.

The magical night of movies and musicals kicks off at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 6.
Visit the Stevie Spit Fan Facebook Page or Nikki G’s Facebook page.


Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Movies & Musicals”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.






Previous articleU.S. And EU Impose Sanctions On Russia Over Navalny Jailing And Poisoning
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here