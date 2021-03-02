Movies & Musicals

COSTA Blanca favourites Steve Spit and Nikki G are linking up to stream an incredible night of movies and musicals directly into your living room.



THEY will be performing musical movie classics in a show that literally can’t be missed.

Award-winning vocalist and multi-show entertainer Nikki G has performed twice at Benidorm Palace with celebrities and local Entertainers and has auditioned for X factor, The Voice, BGT and Pop Idol.

She also featured on The Only Way is Essex season 13 as wedding singer for Leah Wright at The Finca de Eduardos.

Steve Spit is also a multi-award winning artist and a regular on the Costa Blanca circuit, wowing with his many talents, including his hilarious performances as a comedy drag artiste.

The magical night of movies and musicals kicks off at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 6.

Visit the Stevie Spit Fan Facebook Page or Nikki G’s Facebook page.

