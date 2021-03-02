Meghan Markle Demands £1.5m In Legal Fees After Winning High Court Privacy Case.

The Duchess of Sussex is seeking £1.5 (€1.72) million in legal costs from the Mail On Sunday and wants MailOnline to publish a statement on its home page for at least six months saying she won her High Court privacy case.

Meghan, 39, sued Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Mail On Sunday and MailOnline, over five articles from February 2019. The articles reproduced parts of a ‘heartfelt’ handwritten letter sent to her estranged father Thomas Markle.

-- Advertisement --



She took legal action for alleged misuse of her private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Act. Last month, she was granted summary judgement in relation to her privacy claim, meaning she won that part of the case without having to go to trial, as well as most of her copyright claim.

It also emerged that Meghan wants the Mail On Sunday to hand over any copies of the letter and destroy any electronic copies or notes made about it. She is also demanding the newspaper publish a statement on its front page saying she won the case.

At the remote hearing, Lord Justice Warby ordered ANL to make an “interim payment on account” of Meghan’s legal costs of £450,000 (€520,227), with additional payment towards costs possible in the future.

He also dismissed an application by ANL for permission to appeal against last month’s ruling. The judge said he needed to consider whether there was “a real prospect of the Court of Appeal reaching a different conclusion” to him, and added: “I see no real prospect of that.”

He added: “The Court of Appeal, of course, may take a different view and the defendant has a right to renew this application to a Court of Appeal judge.” ANL, which had said it was going to appeal against the ruling on 10 grounds, can still apply to the Court of Appeal.

Broadcaster ITV has reportedly paid around £1 million (€1.16 million) for the rights to air Oprah’s royal tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Megan. According to media reports, ITV won the rights to air Oprah’s royal interview following a battle between several broadcasters, reportedly paying around €1.16 million.

The broadcaster is now facing criticism over the “grossly insensitive” timing of airing the interview while the Duke of Edinburgh remains in hospital.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Meghan Markle Demands £1.5m In Legal Fees After Winning High Court Privacy Case”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.