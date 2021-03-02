MEGA SHARK caught as fishermen win 45-minute battle.

A mammoth tiger shark weighing in at a staggering 900lb has been caught by a group of fishermen in Sydney, after they battled for 45 minutes to drag it aboard a tiny boat.

-- Advertisement --



The boat called the Dark Horse captained by Paul Barning was able to catch the potentially deadly shark of Sydney’s coast. The crew were able to bring it to shore at Port Hacking in Sydney’s Sutherland Shire after a near hour-long battle. The tiger shark was so large that the crew could barely get it on board the boat.

The largest tiger sharks can sometimes weigh in at over 800 kg, and grow to over 7 m in length. The number of shark attacks has been growing recently in Australia and this has been linked to the coronavirus pandemic by experts.

Dr Simon Allen, Adjunct Research Fellow at the University of Western Australia’s School of Biological Sciences, explained why he thinks the coronavirus pandemic is causing more shark attacks and said, “people in Western Australia that would normally be holidaying in Bali or elsewhere are now holidaying around Western Australia.

“Regional tourism has exploded this year and there has been a dramatic increase in the amount of recreational fishing and other uses of coastal waters.”

The tiger sharks are not considered endangered in Australia but are listed as “near threatened”. This has caused some controversy and many game fishers are now more cautious of showing off their catches.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mega Shark Caught as Fishermen Win 45 Minute Battle”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.