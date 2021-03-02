Married couple jailed for forcing trafficked women into sex work

Married couple jailed for a combined 12 years for forcing trafficked women into sex work.

Wai Tsang, 53 and Wenwen Pan, 41 from Westminster trafficked women in and around the UK exploiting them by forcing them to be sex workers.

Tsang was sentenced to five years and eight months’ imprisonment, while Pan was sentenced to six years and eight months’in prison for conspiracy to commit human trafficking, controlling prostitution for gain and possession of criminal property for gain.

Pan was also found guilty of two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

In July 2019, a woman in her 30s visited Kensington Police Station and claimed that she had been trafficked to England from China in December 2015 and forced to work as a sex worker.

For a period of time she stayed at an address in High Street Kensington, which was managed by a Chinese man and woman, whom the informant understood to be married. She referred to the couple as ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Mimi’. They were later established to be Tsang and Pan.

Tsang was the main driver who drove women to ‘outcalls’, which is when they are taken to clients’ houses or hotel rooms. If the appointment was after 3am, Pan would drive.

Each booking ranged in price from approximately £120 to £230 (€138 to €266) and the money had to be given to Tsang.

The sex workers were also told to sell drugs, either cocaine or crystal meth, to clients. Pan would tell the women what drug the client wanted and to give it to the client when he arrived.

After the informant went to the police, an investigation was launched and after building enough evidence against the couple a series of warrants were executed on January 16, 2020.

Tsang’s HMRC self-assessment return described his trade from the accounting period of March 2016 to March 2019 as ‘massage therapist’ and ‘massage services’.

However, during their search officers found no items to suggest that Tsang or Pan ran a legitimate massage business, and they were both charged.

PC Sam Bhangu, from Central West area’s Sexual Exploitation Team, said: “Tsang and Pan were part of a conspiracy directing and controlling the activities of sex workers. They had absolutely no regard for the wellbeing of the women they controlled. They dehumanised them and treated them as objects to be used for their own personal financial gain.

“I’d like to thank the informant for her vital assistance throughout the investigation which ultimately helped us to bring Tsang and Pan to justice and now sees them begin lengthy stints behind bars.”

