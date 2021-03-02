MAN ‘stabs date to death before raping and strangling her daughter’ in alleged horrific double murder.

Reportedly a man has now been caught two years after the crime where he allegedly murdered his date by stabbing her to death before then raping and strangling her young daughter. The young girl was only 12-years-old when she was strangled with a power cord.

Aleksey Zhdanov, aged 35 has been accused of attacking and murdering Olga, aged 36, along with her daughter in the family home in Russia’s Nizhny Tagil. According to reports Zhdanov stabbed the mother to death before he then broke into her daughter’s bedroom.

It is believed that Zhdanov had been invited back to the family home by Olga after the pair got to know each other in a grocery store near the family home. Later in the night Zhdanov is alleged to have become aggressive before the mum asked him to leave.

It is believed that the night then became extremely violent as he took a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the mum to death before breaking into the daughter’s room. The man is then alleged to have raped the 12-year-old girl before he then used a cord of a power iron to strangle her to death. Tragically the bodies of the pair were found by Olga’s mum the next day as she visited to celebrate her birthday.

Zhdanov has been identified using DNA and is facing a life sentence in prison if found guilty of the horrific crimes.

A spokesperson for the Russian Investigative Committee of Sverdlovsk region explained that, “The suspect killed the woman by stabbing her multiple times in the neck and chest.

“After that, he raped the child then strangled her to death with an iron power cord while getting rid of a witness.”

