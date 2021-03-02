MAN denies trying to kill lottery winning girlfriend in lockdown knife attack.

Stephen Gibbs aged 45, from Barry, South Wales is set to stand trial for the attempted murder of his girlfriend in an alleged knife attack. Allegedly he stabbed his girlfriend Emma Brown, aged 49 in the pair’s luxury home in a knife attack to the face as he attempted to kill her.

The incident took place at their £700,000 home in Lakeside, Barry, South Wales, on January 30 in the evening. The attack happened during one of the UK’s coronavirus lockdowns.

After the alleged knife attack girlfriend Emma needed surgery after she was stabbed in the face. It was only three years ago that she had quit her job and moved into the detached cottage in Lakeside after she won a staggering £5.5 million on the lottery.

Gibbs appeared at Cardiff Crown Court from HMP Cardiff on Monday, March 1 via a videolink, where he denied attempted murder.

Judge Daniel Williams told Gibbs, ‘You have pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. The prosecution seek a trial and that will take place on September 13.

‘You must set out a defence statement setting out what your defence is to that charge.’

Gibbs has been remanded in custody until the trial which is due to start on September 13 and last for three days.

