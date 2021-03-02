Mallorca Council reopens rural shelters to the public

AS Mallorca enters into level 3 of the state of alarm the Consell de Mallorca will reopen the shelters of Muleta, des Tossals Verds, Son Amer and Coma d ‘ in Vidal with all the usual services.

Occupancy of the shelters is however limited to 30 per cent and the interior will only be accessible to customers, who will have to follow all protective measures against Covid-19.

The terraces and outdoor areas of the shelters will be open to the public under the new restrictions: 50 per cent capacity, maximum of four people per table (although from two families) and closing at 5pm.

Mallorca Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, Aurora Ribot, emphasised that “the Council’s network of shelters is a safe and nature-friendly leisure alternative” as the decision to open was announced.

She insisted that these public facilities “are a key part of the Sierra de Tramuntana, as they offer citizens the opportunity to know in a different and more sustainable way the natural environment and discover a heritage as ours as they are the dry-stone roads and constructions”.

