Madrid Man Arrested After ‘Stabbing Wife to Death’

A MAN in Madrid has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his wife to death.

According to media reports, the man stabbed his wife seven times, leading to her death in Madrid.

The incident took place yesterday after officers received a call reporting a woman had been injured in a stabbing in a flat in Torrejon de Ardoz, Madrid.

Health workers arrived at the scene but were only able to declare the 46-year-old woman dead after she bled to death as a result of alleged domestic violence.

According to police, the woman had been stabbed seven times by her husband.

Officers cordoned off the area to allow the health workers to tend to the woman and to protect the crime scene.

They also arrested the woman’s 48-year-old husband before officers from a specialised squad took over the investigation. The man is now being held by Madrid officers at a police station.

It is currently unknown whether the suspect had a record of domestic violence or had any restraining orders against him, but the woman had not previously filed any complaints against the man, according to media reports.

The victim and her alleged murderer both lived in Torrejon de Ardoz but in two different addresses. The two were separated and had two children together, one 21 and the other 17-years-old.

If police confirm the woman’s death was as a result of domestic violence, the crime will be the third of its kind in the region this year.

