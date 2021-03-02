International tourists visiting Spain down 90% in January

Tara Rippin
International tourists visiting Spain down 90 per cent in January compared to the same month in 2020.

SPAIN received 434,362 international tourists in January, 89.5 per cent less than the previous year, according to data published today, Tuesday, March 2, by the National Institute of Statistics.

This marks the 11th month that figures have dropped.

The INE data also shows that spending by foreign tourists reached €452 million in January, a figure 90.5 per cent lower than that of the same month in 2020.

The average expenditure per tourist stood at the first month of the year at €1,040, with an annual decline of 9.8 per cent, while average daily spending fell by 26.7 per cent to €106.

Most of the visitors came from France, some 117,625 tourists which represents 27.1 per cent of the total, but is still 75.6 per cent less than those who visited Spain in January 2020.
Germany and Portugal are the next countries with the most tourists visiting the country with 51,098 – 89.7 per cent less in annual comparison – and Portugal 28,747 tourists, down 77.9 per cent.


The destination which proved the most popular was The Canary Islands with 19.9 per cent of the total, followed by Catalonia (19.6) and the Valencian Community (11.4).

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "International tourists visiting Spain down 90% in January".






Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

