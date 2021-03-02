Hotel Industry In Andalucía Plans Protests Across The Region On March 15.

The hoteliers of Andalucía have planned demonstrations on March 15 to demand that their opening hours are extended “until half an hour before the curfew” and some much-needed direct aid, the “two fundamental necessities to save the sector.”

Currently, Andalucía allows the hotel business to open until 6:00 p.m. The president of the provincial association in Seville, Antonio Luque, pointed out other autonomous communities that open later, such as Madrid, which allows opening until 23:00; Cantabria and Extremadura, until 22:00; and Valencia, until 9:30 p.m.

Luque said that with the warmer weather coming in the spring “it is essential that they (the government) understand that the public has to be on our terraces where they will be safer.”

“We continually see 400 complaints every weekend from the police. There is going to be much more security in our businesses than in the chaos that we are seeing in parks and in tourist apartments, etc.”, he stressed.

Regarding the aid the sector has received a year since the pandemic began, “the Government has totally abandoned us, it has not given us a single euro, and the Andalucían Government has only given us 1,000 euros of aid”. We are the community in Spain that has received the least money and we need real, direct aid to come.” he explained.

December 2020

The hospitality sector in Spain has finally had enough, with an estimated 85,000 establishments already gone under, representing a third of the total number of bars and restaurants that were open for business before the coronavirus pandemic. President of Hostelería de España, José Luis Yzuel, told ABC that thousands of lawsuits will be brought against the Spanish government.

Please check back on this story as areas of planned protests will be given out days before.

