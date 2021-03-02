Half Of Costa Blanca Restaurants And Bars Remain Closed

HALF of Costa Blanca restaurants and bars have remained closed despite a government decree allowing them to open

Sadly, more than half of the hospitality establishments in the province of Alicante on Spain’s Costa Blanca have remained shut despite a government decree allowing bars, restaurants and cafes to reopen their outdoor terraces from March 1. For the most part, those with small terrace spaces or with only a few outdoor tables have judged that it is not worth their while to open, and have to pay suppliers and take staff off of ERTE for what is guaranteed to be a negligible return. Added to this, the weather forecast for the coming days in the Costa Blanca is less than favourable, with chilly temperatures and high winds, meaning that fewer people are going to sit outside to eat or drink.

Both the Alicante Hospitality Business Federation (Fehpa) and the Hospitality and Leisure Business Coordinator, and the Alicante Restaurant Association (ARA) have argued that the new regulations are still very restrictive, the same as the capacity, 75% occupancy of the terrace space, with a maximum of four people and a distance of one and a half meters between tables. “It is insufficient,” said Emi Ortiz, Fehpa’s secretary general, adding that many hospitality businesses with only a table or two had chosen not to open.

-- Advertisement --



César Anca, head of ARA, pointed out that “either you have a large terrace or nothing, because it is not worth removing workers from ERTE or buying from suppliers.”

The associations have asked the regional government to considering opening the inside of premises, even at 50 per cent capacity, and extending the opening hours from 6pm to 8pm. However, the president of the Valencian Community remains firm on his decisions, and has insisted that the current restrictions will remain in place for two weeks before another relaxation of measures is considered.

________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Half Of Costa Blanca Restaurants And Bars Remain Closed”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.