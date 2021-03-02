Half a million pounds of cocaine seized as police arrest four

Half a million pounds of cocaine seized as police arrest four as part of ongoing investigation in Kent and south east London.

THREE men and a woman have been arrested after officers from the Met’s Specialist Crime team discovered 10 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of £500,000 (€578,250).

The arrests were made on Monday, March 1, as part of an ongoing operation into the supply of class A drugs in Kent and south east London.

One of the four men arrested was seen leaving an address in Bromley and meeting with another man in a white van.

Both men were detained and searched and officers discovered 8 kilos of suspected cocaine.

A search of the Bromley address revealed a further 2 kilos.


Another man and a woman turned up at the same Bromley address and were also arrested.

All four, aged between 26 and 42, were arrested for being involved in the supply of Class A drugs, namely cocaine and taken into custody where they remain.

Detective Inspector Nikki Owen, from the Met’s Specialist Crime South, said: “Removing approximately half a million pounds worth of Class A drugs in an afternoon is great work by Met officers.


“Within a few hours we deployed, detained and arrested three men and one woman involved in the supply of drugs – which is the catalyst for violent crime that so many of us are concerned about. Drugs can devastate lives, ruin families and damage communities.”

