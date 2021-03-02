Guardia Civil officers to answer in court for footballer’s suicide

TWO Guardia Civil officers are being held responsible for the suicide of a footballer after he learnt that he would have to go to prison.

The events took place in September, when Adrian Suarez, ‘Perrote’, a play for UD Jandia in the Canary Islands, jumped out of a window at the Puerto del Rosario Court in Fuerteventura.

The striker jumped into a courtyard after hearing that he would be sentenced to jail, accused of robbery.

An investigation is being carried out into what happened in the hour between his statement and his death, a time during which he was under the surveillance of two Guardia Civil officers, now accused, who will be testifying in court this week.

As reported by Canarias7, the judge wants to know why the detainee was not locked up in a cell while the prison order was being written. This protocol was put in place to avoid this type of reaction, which may fall on the guards and the authorities.

“Surprisingly and unexpectedly, he got up and ran into the corridor where the courtroom is located and threw himself through a window that overlooked the interior patio” explained the civil servant who was explaining the documents to him at the time.

