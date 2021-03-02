Golden Globe Fans Confused as Gillian Anderson Accepts Award

GOLDEN GLOBE fans were confused as Gillian Anderson accepted her award in an American accent.

Fans were confused as Gillian Anderson accepted her award for her role as former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown. Many fans were surprised as she spoke in an “American” accent during the 78th annual Golden Globes that took place on Sunday.

This is not Anderson’s only Golden Globe as in 1997 she won Best Lead Actress for her role as Dana Scully on The X-Files. At this year’s awards she beat her co-star on The Crown, Helena Bonham Carter, as well as other actresses to the award for Best Supporting Actress.

The actress was born in Chicago but has spent time living in Puerto Rico, Michigan and London as she grew up. Fans though were confused by her accent and took to Twitter to express their shock.

One fan said that, ‘Wait what. This is Gillian Anderson’s speaking voice!?!?!? #GoldenGlobes.’

While another added, ‘Why is Gillian Anderson speaking with an American accent now? During all of her press interviews for The Crown, she spoke with a British accent… #GoldenGlobes.’

The actress explained that she often switches accents and has described herself as ‘bi-dialectal’.

