Four arrested after woman sexually assaulted by gang in park in Gran Canaria.

THE police have detained four men in the Gran Canaria town of Puerto Rico on suspicion of the ‘group sexual assault’ of a Nordic resident of the island.

The alleged assault happened on Friday, February 26, when the woman was attacked and sexually assaulted by all of her assailants while walking in a park.

She reported the incident on Sunday, February 28, and an investigation was opened, leading to the four arrests the following day.

According to police, suspects are migrants “who are in an irregular situation in our country” and one of them, according to Canarias 7, is believed to have a history of similar events.

All four are expected to appear in court in San Bartolome de Tirajana tomorrow, Wednesday, March 3.

Following the policy established by the Supreme Court after the La Manada gang rape case, each of them are likely to be charged with four crimes of sexual assault: one as perpetrator and the other three as “necessary cooperators”, reports the same publication.

