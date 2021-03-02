THE former director of the Alhambra monument in Granada is on trial for her alleged involvement in the so-called “audio guides case”.

The Junta de Andalucia is asking for 10 years in prison for Maria del Mar Villafranca, for the alleged irregularities in assigning the management of the audio guide service at the monument.

-- Advertisement --



Three other people, possibly more, will also come under investigation at the hearing in a Granada Court.

The judge has opened oral proceedings to investigate alleged crimes of prevarication, embezzlement of public funds and money laundering, amongst others.

Villafranca, resigned in 2015 over this matter.

The former secretary general of the Alhambra, Victoria Eugenia Chamorro; the sole administrator of the company to which the audio guide service was awarded and the former head of the Economic Section and Income Accounting at the monument, Jose MV, will also be questioned.

Granada Prosecutor’s Office has requested five years in prison for Villafranca and the former secretary general of the monument.

For the businessman to whom the audio guide service was assigned, they are requesting 10 years in prison and a fine of €1 million; and for the company Stendhall Museum Solutions, a fine of €21,900 and its dissolution.

The prosecutor also requests that the defendants jointly and severally compensate the monument in €1.25 million for the financial damages caused to the Board of Trustees of the Alhambra and Generalife Gardens. This figure would rise by €258,169 in interests due up to November 2018.

The Partido Popular, appearing as the popular accusation, has requested the same penalties as the Prosecutor’s Office, while the Junta de Andalucía appears as private prosecution due to the alleged damage caused to the monument by this matter between 2004 and 2015.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Former Alhambra director under investigation in ‘audio guides’ case”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.