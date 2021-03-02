Donostia-San Sebastián Man Jailed After Assault With Broken Bottle

Donostia-San Sebastián Man Jailed After Assaulting Another Man With A Broken Bottle



Ertzaintza in the Egia-Intxaurrondo area of ​​Donostia-San Sebastián arrested a 20-year-old youth on Friday, February 26, on a charge of attempted murder, and he has since been locked up in Martutene prison on Sunday 28, as reported by h50.es.

The incident occurred at around 11pm on the Friday evening, in the Egia neighbourhood of the Gipuzkoan capital, where Ertzaintza officers had responded to calls reporting a fight taking place.

On arrival they discovered a man bleeding profusely from a wound to his neck and he was subsequently transferred to the Donostia Hospital in a serious condition.

The officers gathered detailed eyewitness descriptions of the person involved in the altercation with the injured man, noting his physical appearance, plus the clothing he was dressed in, and police patrols proceeded to search for the assailant in the surrounding area.

One patrol quickly identified a male fitting the physical description given by witnesses, but he was wearing different clothing, but, a search of his backpack by the ertzainas uncovered clothes matching the description given by witnesses and he was promptly arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, and taken to the Ertzaintza station to initiate the police proceedings.

The suspect appeared before a judge in court on Sunday morning and was detained in Martutene prison, while his victim is still reported to be in a serious condition in the Donostia Hospital.

