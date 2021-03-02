Doing Business in the US: Registered Agents Have Become A New Trend

Since January, 2021, there have been over 450, 000 business applications in the United States. One of the most common types of business structures are LLCs (Limited Liability Company). The process of forming an LLC in the United States is simple and can be done by following a few steps. Choosing a registered agent is just one step in this process, and it is an important one – this article will discuss why registered agents have become a new trend for doing business in the U.S.

Registered agents are also referred to as agents of Service of Process, Resident Agent, or Statutory Agent. Registered agents take care of receiving legal documents for an LLC, they also accept legal summons (Service of Process) in the case the LLC is sued with impending lawsuits.

This TRUiC Video Explains What Is a Registered Agent:

How to Choose a Registered Agent

Business owners have a few options when choosing a registered agent, they can either hire professional registered agent services or use assistance from colleagues or friends, some owners also choose to do it themselves, which can save on additional costs of hiring someone.

Registered agents need to meet the following criteria to be able to perform their relevant duties, namely, have in-person availability during office hours, have a physical address in the state the business operates in, and is over 18 years of age.

There are several advantages to choosing a registered agent service, namely, convenience, as it allows the business owner to focus on growing other areas of the business without the possibility of missing an important notice, it allows privacy of the owner’s business and private addresses as the registered agent’s address will be used, and having a designated person receiving important documents will provide discretion, as well as keep the business up to date with relevant compliances.

Who Are the Top Registered Agent Services?

There are a number of top registered agent services available, and the best way to choose is to determine what features fit your business needs the best. Below are some of the recommended registered agent services.

1. ZenBusiness

ZenBusiness is recommended for small business owners, offering affordable options, starting from $39, plus state fees, for the first year. Their online services are user-friendly, with full accessibility to all saved documents. Started as a small business, the ZenBusiness team understands the ins and outs of what it takes to maintain paperwork and legal documents.

2. Incfile

Incfile offers affordable prices and user-friendliness, charging $119 per year for individual registered agent services. They are a good choice if you have not formed an LLC yet and offer a wide variety of services for different business structures, including extensive educational resources available in their Learning Center.

3. Rocket Lawyer

Rocket Lawyer offers free registered agent services when clients purchase their Premium membership for $39.99 per month, however, clients can start with a free 7-day trial. They have extensive experience, having assisted over 800,000 businesses. Clients will work with legal professionals and get a 100% satisfaction guarantee.

4. Northwest Registered Agent

Northwest has operated as registered agents for over 20 years, and are well-known for their friendly services via email and phone. They also ensure that all documents are locally scanned. The cost is $125 per year, and clients can choose multiple states.

5. Harbor Compliance

For $99 per year, Harbor Compliance offers a user-friendly online dashboard and some of the best customer support. Clients will also receive same-day document scans and free resources like compliance guides and whitepapers.

6. InCorp

InCorp offers a yearly service for $99, but clients who order a 5-year option will save more than $150 ending up paying only $66.56 per year. They are BBB Accredited with A+ ratings, and offer online forms and account access, as well as electronic Service of Process.

7. LegalZoom

Operating for over 18 years, LegalZoom has assisted millions of clients. The cost is $299 per year with a variety of benefits, including unlimited cloud storage, a Compliance Calendar to save all the important dates for tax and annual report deadlines. Clients will also receive satisfaction guarantee of all fees refunded within 60 days.

Final scoop

It is no surprise that hiring a registered agent service has become a new trend in doing business in the U.S. – it provides far more benefits to your business versus choosing to do it yourself. With an initial financial investment you will be able to focus on growing other areas of your business more effectively.