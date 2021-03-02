BUS DRAMA: Passenger takes over after driver loses consciousness at the wheel

CREDIT: YouTube (file pic)

BUS DRAMA: Passenger takes over after driver loses consciousness at the wheel, avoiding tragedy.

THE bus reportedly travelled around 350 metres without anybody in control, veering uncontrollably towards oncoming traffic in Lleida, Catalonia, on Monday, March 1.

A 19-year-old woman on the bus quickly realised there was a serious problem and stepped in to steer the bus as the driver was slumped unconscious, before the vehicle eventually came to a standstill.

According to the Lleida Police, on seeing the driver was unconscious, “the young woman held the steering wheel to prevent the bus from slamming into other vehicles, pedestrians or fixed elements on the street”.

“The bravery of a passenger, who held the vehicle until it stalled, prevented anyone from being injured. Only the front wheel of the vehicle sustained material damage. The driver has been taken to @harnaulleida,” said the police in a twitter.

As yet it’s not known what caused the driver to lose consciousness, and there has been no update on his condition.


