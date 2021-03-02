BROADCASTER ITV has reportedly paid around £1 million (€1.16 million) for the rights to air Oprah’s royal tell-all interview with Prince Harry and Megan.

According to media reports, ITV won the rights to air Oprah’s royal interview following a battle between several broadcasters, reportedly paying around €1.16 million.

The broadcaster is now facing criticism over the “grossly insensitive” timing of airing the interview while The Duke of Edinburgh remains in hospital.

-- Advertisement --



Sources claim the two-hour interview could create diplomatic problems with the royal family if Prince Philip’s health declines after it airs.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special will be shown in the UK at 9pm on Monday, March 8, around 24 hours after it is first shown in the US on Sunday night.

One source told the Mirror newspaper: “CBS has sold millions of dollars worth of advertising around the interview, but bosses are aware of the delicacy of the Duke’s health.”

Meanwhile, royal biographer Robert Jobson told one publication: “With the Duke of Edinburgh clearly very unwell, the fact that the couple plan to go ahead with airing their self-indulgent, no holds barred interview with chat show queen Oprah Winfrey makes them appear heartless, thoughtless and supremely selfish.

“For US broadcast network CBS this interview is a coup, all about securing big viewing figures and big advert sales around the airing of their exclusive interview. So even if they wanted to Harry and Meghan probably couldn’t dictate terms to Oprah Winfrey and the network now. Too much has been invested. I can’t see them having the clout to pull it.

“This is the problem when royals swap big bucks for duty and sign up to big paying commercial contracts. They lose the power to dictate terms.”

The news comes after Prince Harry gave another interview to James Corden in which he spoke about his reasons for leaving the royal family and discussed his plans for continuing with his new charity.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BREAKING NEWS: ITV Buys Rights to Air Oprah’s Royal Interview for €1.16M”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.