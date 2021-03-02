THE legacy of Captain Sir Tom Moore will be celebrated with a special event.

Captain Sir Tom Moore’s legacy will be commemorated on what would have been the fundraiser’s 101st birthday.

His daughter Hannah took to Twitter to thank the public for their support following Sir Tom’s death, as well as to announce an event on April 30 on what would have been his 101st birthday.

She said: “I would like to say an enormous thank you for the continuing support and compassion we’ve been shown over the last few weeks. It is helping us through a very difficult period.

“On Saturday we were able to give my father a fitting send-off adhering to his wishes in every way. We played music he loves, spoke words that filled us with joy and the addition of full military honours would have had him bursting with pride.

“Colin, Benjie, Georgia and I enjoyed the most amazing, multi-generational life journey with my father and could never have predicted how the last year of his life could inspire so many others. The messages you have left in the book of condolence are truly wonderful and it is deeply moving to read how he helped others through this time.

“I am so glad we got the opportunity to share his message of hope with the world. In the last few months he often spoke of how proud he felt at being able to leave behind the growing legacy of his Foundation.

“So many of you have asked what will be done to commemorate the life and spirit of my father Captain Tom and we’ve had some amazing suggestions.

“The Captain Tom Foundation will be celebrating his life on what would have been his 101st birthday.

“We will make sure it is an event that everyone- in the UK and around the world- can get involved in and will truly celebrate his generosity of spirit, the joy he brought to millions and his sense of fun.”

