Boris Johnson Hints at Wedding Plans with Carrie Symonds

PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson may have hinted a plans for his wedding with Carrie Symonds.

Asked by The Sun newspaper whether he was planning a summer wedding himself, Mr Johnson replied, “The wedding industry is certainly gonna come roaring back in common with many other sectors of the economy.”

Mr Johnson and Carrie Symonds have reportedly been together since 2018 when the now prime minister was foreign secretary.

In July 2019, when Johnson became premier, the couple moved in to Downing Street together before last year announcing their engagement and the news that they were expecting a baby.

Their first child together, Wilfred, was born last April but the couple have not yet spoken publically about any marriage plans.

All restrictions on weddings and the number of guests are currently due to be lifted in June under Mr Johnson’s plans to reduce Covid restrictions.

Other plans include shops, salons and drinks outside from April 12 but no foreign travel before mid-May.

The other government priority has been to ensure all schoolchildren return to the classroom from March 8, while on the same date two people will be allowed to meet outdoors.

While international travel will remain restricted until at least May 17, travel within the UK may be possible from April 12.

Later in March, some sports including tennis will be allowed again.

