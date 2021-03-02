Boris Johnson considers charity fund to cover costly Downing Street refurb.

THE PM is reportedly contemplating setting up a charity fund to bankroll Carrie Symonds’ overhaul of the couple’s Downing Street flat.

According to the Daily Mail, Johnson claims the expense of the make-over has spiralled out of control and is running into tens and tens of thousands of pounds.

-- Advertisement --



He complained at one point the cost has gone “over a hundred grand” and was reportedly concerned about the cost of wallpaper selected by Symonds.

The charity fund would apparently allow private donors to pledge cash for not only the maintenance of No 11 Downing Street, but also other staterooms, but has come under fire from critics who argue this sets up back-door access to the PM.

It’s rumoured Johnson has contacted Tory peer Lord Brownlow to take control of the charity and the PM reportedly plans to submit an application with the Charity Commission.

No 10 has recently been forced to defend the recruitment of photographers to stage social-media style photoshoots of the couple and their dog.

The PM’s official spokesman said the photographers, paid up to £105,000 (€121,000) each, are actually civil servants and a special adviser, and take snaps of other ministers, not just Johnson.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boris Johnson considers charity fund to cover costly Downing Street refurb”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.