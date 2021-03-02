Boris Johnson considers charity fund to cover costly Downing Street refurb

Boris Johnson considers charity fund to cover costly Downing Street refurb
Boris Johnson considers charity fund to cover costly Downing Street refurb.

THE PM is reportedly contemplating setting up a charity fund to bankroll Carrie Symonds’ overhaul of the couple’s Downing Street flat.

According to the Daily Mail, Johnson claims the expense of the make-over has spiralled out of control and is running into tens and tens of thousands of pounds.

He complained at one point the cost has gone “over a hundred grand” and was reportedly concerned about the cost of wallpaper selected by Symonds.

The charity fund would apparently allow private donors to pledge cash for not only the maintenance of No 11 Downing Street, but also other staterooms, but has come under fire from critics who argue this sets up back-door access to the PM.

It’s rumoured Johnson has contacted Tory peer Lord Brownlow to take control of the charity and the PM reportedly plans to submit an application with the Charity Commission.


No 10 has recently been forced to defend the recruitment of photographers to stage social-media style photoshoots of the couple and their dog.

The PM’s official spokesman said the photographers, paid up to £105,000 (€121,000) each, are actually civil servants and a special adviser, and take snaps of other ministers, not just Johnson.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Boris Johnson considers charity fund to cover costly Downing Street refurb".






Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

