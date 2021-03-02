BORIS Confirms UK’s Offer Of Hosting More Euro 2020 Matches, plus a World Cup bid



Prime Minister Boris Johnson has confirmed that government ministers have been speaking with UEFA officials about this Summer’s Euros 2020 tournament, and offered the possibility of Britain hosting extra matches.

Football’s governing body is still searching for a feasible alternative solution to the staging of the tournament due to all the coronavirus travel restrictions that are in place, and time is running out, with the tournament due to kick off in June.

The semi-finals and final of Euro 2020 were scheduled to be played at Wembley, with the group matches being played in football stadiums in 12 other different European countries, but it is known that UEFA is looking at ways of limiting the amount of travel that will be needed.

Boris told The Sun that Britain is ready to take on the extra games thanks to the success of the country’s vaccine rollout, compared to that of the EU states, and that he is confident of getting the extra matches to be played in Britain.

The Sun has also reported the UK Government’s backing of a joint bid from England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland football chiefs to host the 2030 World Cup, with Boris saying it is the “right time” to “bring football home”.

On Twitter, the English FA said that it welcomed “the Government’s pledge of £2.8m towards a potential bid” for the 2030 World Cup, and a join statement released by the FA and the football associations of Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland, and the Republic of Ireland on Monday evening read, “The football associations and Government partners of the UK and Ireland are delighted that the UK Government has committed to supporting a prospective five-association bid for the 2030 FIFA World Cup”.

We've joined the @ScottishFA, @FAWales, @OfficialIrishFA and @FAIreland in welcoming the government's pledge of £2.8million towards a potential bid for the 2030 @FIFAWorldCup: — The FA (@FA) March 1, 2021

