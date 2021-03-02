BBC Bringing BBC Three Back as Broadcast Channel in 2022.

BBC bosses have confirmed on Tuesday, March 2 that the popular channel BBC Three is returning as a broadcast channel. After being off-air as a dedicated linear channel since 2016, it is now expected to start rebroadcasting in January 2022 subject to Ofcom approval.

-- Advertisement --



The channel was sadly cancelled due to cutbacks to the disappointment of many who enjoyed a more youthful and ‘real’ alternative to BBC One and BBC Two. However, BBC Three did move online in February 2016 and continued providing some good content, but fans wanted more.

Speaking about the announcement, Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer said: “BBC Three is a BBC success story, backing creativity, new talent and brave ideas has resulted in hit after hit, from Fleabag and Man Like Mobeen, Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK and Jesy Nelson’s Odd One Out, to Normal People and This Country.

“The BBC needs to back success and make sure its programmes reach as many young people as possible wherever they live in the UK. So regardless of the debates about the past, we want to give BBC Three its own broadcast channel again.

“It has exciting, groundbreaking content that deserves the widest possible audience and using BBC iPlayer alongside a broadcast channel will deliver the most value.”

BBC Three won a raft of awards since being launched in 2003, including RTS Channel of the Year in 2017, Digital Channel of the Year 2019 Edinburgh TV Festival and is currently Broadcast Digital Channel Of The Year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “BBC Bringing BBC Three Back as Broadcast Channel in 2022”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.