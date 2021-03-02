Axarquia – News in short

Dog rescue

MALAGA firefighters rescued a dog that had fallen 20 metres down the Tajo de Ronda. The animal, said to be in ‘good condition’, fell down a ledge, although a thicket thankfully cushioned the fall, and one of the troops climbed down to be able to raise him with a harness.

Women’s Day

VELEGA-MALAGA Council has reaffirmed its support of International Women’s Day and presented a manifesto for the celebration of the annual event on March 8, and has stressed the importance of “preventing the crisis caused by Covid-19 from being used to deepen the inequality, labour and social gap.

Covid victims

THE Mayor of Iznate, Gregorio Campos, has honoured victims of the pandemic in his commemorative message to mark Andalucia Day. “This year, we pay tribute to those who left us as well as those who strive to combat the effects of Covid-19, to the families affected by the serious socio-economic consequences.”

Health course

A TOTAL of 782 professionals from the Axarquía region participated in the course, ‘Protocol for the Prevention of Occupational Risks against the Expansion of the Coronavirus Covid-19’ in 2020, organised by the Malaga-Axarquia Health Area, and taught virtually by the technicians of the Occupational Risk Prevention Unit and Health Surveillance professionals

New officers

FOUR new officers have joined Nerja Local Police, three as trainees. Councilor for Security, Francisco Arce, stressed the importance of providing the staff with human resources, adding the move “demonstrates our commitment to progressively continue to increase the number of officers to meet the needs of the town”.

Class support

FULL approval has been given to proposals to lobby the Junta de Andalucía to not remove early childhood units at the CEIP Custodio Puga and the CEIP La Gloria in Velez-Malaga after hearing arguments that the justification of “declining birth rate and low demand” in the last 12 months is not sound.

