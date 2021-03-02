Average Salary In Costa del Sol Is HALF That Of The Rest Of Spain

AVERAGE salary of those working in Spain’s Costa del Sol is HALF that of the rest of the country

A shocking new report released by the Adecco Group Institute has found that the average salary in Andalucía has fallen by 1.6 per cent year on year, which represents half the national average in Spain. A worker on the Costa del Sol can now expect to earn an average of 1,475 euro per month, which is the fifth lowest monthly pay in the entire country, according to the Adecco analysis.

Perhaps not surprisingly, the national upturn in wages that began in 2017 was halted abruptly with the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, and the average remuneration throughout Spain has declined over three consecutive quarters, sitting now at just 1,641 euro a month. This 3.1 per cent decrease represents the lowest figure in more than 50 years.

Overall, the average salary has fallen in every autonomous community with the exception of Murcia, which has seen a 1 per cent increase year on year. Madrid still tops the charts with an average monthly salary of 1,964 euro, down 1.3 per cent, closely followed by the Basque Country and Navarra.

Catalonia and Asturias come next, however, the average Catalan salary has dropped a massive 4.6 per cent, taking the monthly pay packet back to similar amounts seen in 2017.

