AUSTRALIA’S New South Wales bans dolphin shows as new law is passed.

New South Wales has seen a new law passed that prevents captive dolphins from being imported or bred. The new law will see an end to dolphin shows in the state and it will also ban whales and porpoises from being bred for commercial use.

Animal Justice Party MP Emma Hurst welcomed the end of ‘dolphin ”abuse-ment” parks’ which came after an inquiry into circuses and dolphin parks.

Ms Hurst was the deputy chair on the inquiry and explained how the new rules will benefit dolphins. She said that, ‘No more dolphins will be born into an industry with backyard pools, or be forced to do circus-style tricks.’

She then went on to explain how, ‘The writing is on the wall – these animals were not born to perform. They do not exist for our entertainment.

‘They deserve a life worth living and NSW has recognised this with these new regulations.’

Currently there is only one Dolphin Park in the state and this is the Coffs Harbour Dolphin Marine Conservation Park (DMCP). The park previously stopped breading captive dolphins and turned instead to conservation. They currently have three dolphins that were born in captivity, but Zippy, Bella and Jet will need to be looked after till the end of their days as they are not equipped for life in the wild.

