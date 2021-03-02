Aula del Mar marine centre in Malaga fears it will be forced to close

THE Aula del Mar marine biology education centre in Malaga case reported that it is in a critical financial situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The association has been closed since March last year, almost all of their 20 staff are furloughed and they have no income from tickets or events, but still need to pay €4,000 in rent to the Junta de Andalucia.

The director, Cristina Moreno, has said that if something is not done to rescue them, the Aula del Mar may have to close.

The Aula del Mar, also known as Alborania, located in the Palmeral de las Sorpresas promenade in Malaga, near to Muelle Uno and the Port, opened in 1989 and has been committed to education and conservation. It is a museum and education centre which teaches young and old about the diverse marine life of the Alboran Sea, as well as a rescue centre for species which need a place for treatment and recovery. It teaches environmental awareness to groups from schools and the general public as well as giving people a place to learn more about the species which inhabit the waters in the area.

Back in June last year, coordinator Juan Jesus Martin, the founding biologist of the Aula del Mar said their situation was critical.

Since it does not receive public funding, the bulk of its income comes from ticket sales.

Malaga City Council and the Provincial Government help out with €80,000 per year, but this is nowhere near enough to cover the annual outlay of €600,000 and maintain 20 staff.

In August, they asked for help from both public and private entities to be able to remain open.

The management also says they don’t understand why other Malaga museums have had help from the City Council, whereas they have not.

Meanwhile, they are still taking hopeful steps towards reopening and put measures in place to guarantee the health and safety of visitors.

