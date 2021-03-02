Andalucía’s Mass Vaccination Strategy Presented Today

Andalucía’s Mass Vaccination Strategy Presented To The Government Today, Tuesday 2



The Spanish Ministry of Health and Families has today (Tuesday2) presented its strategy to the Government for mass vaccination against the coronavirus in the eight provinces of Andalucía, as reported by malagahoy.es.

The plan reportedly is to administer a minimum of 500,000 doses from Monday to Sunday to population groups, to be carried out in a coordinated and secure fashion.

In the case of Málaga, there are 19 fixed vaccination centres planned, 17 mobile, and 40 in health centers and hospitals, plus, 16 more spaces are being considered, including the Palacios de Congresos in both Marbella and Málaga, plus in Mijas Costa, the possible use of the Casa de Cultura.

Jesús Aguirre, the Minister of Health and Families explained that the success of this strategy is of course dependant on the expected mass arrival of vaccines due from April, according to information from the Ministry of Health, who have also predicted the possible arrival and inclusion of the new Janssen vaccine.

To date, in the province, more than 40,000 people have already been administered their two doses of the vaccine, and the plan of action is to work continuously with vaccinations throughout the coming months, with the possible implementation in the near future of nearly 750 vaccination points between the eight Andalucían provinces.

Andalucía has continued its vaccination campaign in recent weeks with the immunization of teachers and those over 80 years of age, with the distribution of resources and the designation of the number of vaccination points reportedly planned according to the proportion of people in the groups existing in the areas and districts, as well as their geographical characteristics.

