ALMERIA Night of the Moon Experience with Calar Alto in the Sierra de Los Filabres in Spain’s Andalucia.

Budding astronomers are being offered the chance to view the moon as they have probably never seen it before in a special night which is being put on by the Calar Alto Astronomical Observatory.

Registration for the unique and exclusive event is already open and a lucky few will get to experience detailed views of the moon during the “La Noche de la Luna” (Night of the Moon) event.

The event is only open to a limited amount of people and will take place on May 22 in a night to be remembered.

The Observatory is “operated jointly by the Junta de Andalucía and the Instituto de Astrofísica de Andalucía (CSIC) in Granada/Spain”. It has “three telescopes with apertures of 1.23m, 2.2m and 3.5m to the general community.” The Observatory is also home to a 1.5 m telescope, that is operated remotely from the Madrid Observatory.

During the Night of the Moon event visitors will get to use the professional 1.23m telescope and see the sky like a true astronomer. The event will also include the chance to view the stars with large binoculars and learn more about the night sky over the space of three hours. Tickets are on sale from the Observatory’s website and places are limited.

