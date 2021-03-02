All Scottish Children Set To Go Back To School After Easter Holidays.

SCOTLAND’S First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that all kids in Scotland will go back to school after the Easter holidays on March 15.

Sturgeon told MSPs: “Children in primaries 1 to 3 are of course already back at school full-time.

“Some secondary school students have returned to take part in essential practical work for national qualifications. And childcare and early education premises are also now open for children below school age.

“The next phase of reopening education will take place on March 15.

“And I can confirm that from that date, March 15 – unless new evidence or new circumstances force us to reconsider – all children in primary 4 to 7 will go back to school on a full-time basis.

“All primary school children will also be able to return to regulated childcare, including after school and breakfast clubs.

“We will also take the next steps in a phased return to secondary school from March 15 – with a clear expectation that all secondary school pupils will be back in school on a full time basis after the Easter holidays.”

The First Minister said pupils in years 4 to 6 may get priority.

She added: “However, it is the intention that all secondary school pupils will return to spend some time in school from 15 March until the Easter break.

“Students in the senior phase of secondary school – that is years 4 to 6 – who are taking national qualifications, will have priority for face to face lessons in school.

“This will ensure that they can have their hard work fairly recognised, with qualifications under the Alternative Certification Model.

“However although years 4 to 6 may have priority, we expect that all children in secondary school will receive some in-school education each week.

“This will allow pupils to get used to being back in school and allow them to start seeing friends again. This is important for well-being as well as for education.

“Before Easter, we will also continue to ensure that remote learning is of the highest standard possible.”

