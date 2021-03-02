Actor Seth Rogen Announces Launch Of His Own Weed Company.
HOLLYWOOD actor and star of many ‘stoner’ films, Seth Rogen, has announced the U.S. launch of his weed company Houseplant, which will be arriving in California on March 11.
The 38-year-old star of the weed-tastic film Pineapple Express revealed his brand of ‘handsmoked’ marijuana via an announcement from his Instagram account.
Speaking to his 8.5 million followers on the social media platform, he said: “Hi, I’m Seth Rogen, and if you know anything about me at all, I’m going to assume it’s that I really love weed.
“But what you probably don’t know about me is that I’ve been working on my own weed company for the last ten years and we are finally ready to launch in America.
“It’s called Houseplant and what we’re doing is bringing you the best strains of weed that have been handpicked – and by that I mean hand-smoked – by me.
“It’s just the weed that I love, that I want to be smoking, it comes in these adorable little tins. We have an orange one for Sativa, a purple one for Indica, and it even stacks.”
In a later post, the star of the hit movie Superbad stated: “Almost ten years I go, I envisioned having my own weed company. And today I can announce that my company Houseplant’s weed will be available in California soon! Next week!”
Going into more detail about the range, the star who lives in California where weed is legal, adds: “We have things like this block table lighter which is a table lighter with an ashtray for the lid. I lose my lighters all of f**king time but not no more because this dude is hard to lose.
“This is just the beginning – this is honestly my life’s work and I’ve never been more excited about anything. I hope you enjoy it.”
