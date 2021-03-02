Actor Seth Rogen Announces Launch Of His Own Weed Company.

HOLLYWOOD actor and star of many ‘stoner’ films, Seth Rogen, has announced the U.S. launch of his weed company Houseplant, which will be arriving in California on March 11.

The 38-year-old star of the weed-tastic film Pineapple Express revealed his brand of ‘handsmoked’ marijuana via an announcement from his Instagram account.

Speaking to his 8.5 million followers on the social media platform, he said: “Hi, I’m Seth Rogen, and if you know anything about me at all, I’m going to assume it’s that I really love weed.

“But what you probably don’t know about me is that I’ve been working on my own weed company for the last ten years and we are finally ready to launch in America.



“It’s called Houseplant and what we’re doing is bringing you the best strains of weed that have been handpicked – and by that I mean hand-smoked – by me.