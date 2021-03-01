Workplace bully cut down to size

CREVILLENT’S municipal archaeologist, found guilty of workplace harassment, received a 12-month prison sentence.

An Elche criminal court agreed that the archaeologist, who is also director of Crevillent’s three municipal museums, had subjected a municipal employee who worked for him to “degrading treatment.”

As well as the one-year prison term, the archaeologist must also pay €25,000 to the victim who, as a result of his bullying, suffered post-traumatic stress and was off sick for some time, requiring medication and psychiatric treatment.

Several witnesses revealed that the employee had to tolerate her superior’s “continual lack of respect and insults,” many of which were of a sexual nature.

The archaeologists, routinely omitted the victim’s name from the work she carried out, accused her of being a spy and threatened to start disciplinary proceedings against her in a context of “shouting and humiliating terms” in “especially tense situations.”

In 2016 the archaeologist received an 18-month prison term for the same offence although his defence lawyers appealed on a technicality, resulting in a retrial.

