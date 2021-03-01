WATCH: Dog rescued after 20-metre fall in Ronda gorge

FIREMEN had to be called in to rescue a dog which had fallen 20 metres in the famous ‘Tajo’ gorge in Ronda, Malaga.

The firefighters from the Provincial Consortium of Malaga had a difficult task rescuing the dog which had fallen from a ledge yesterday, Sunday, February 28.

Despite the danger of the fall, the animal had fortunately fallen into a bush that had stopped it from falling further.

The Provincial Consortium of Firefighters for Malaga reported the rescue operation on their Twitter account, explaining that one of the firemen had got down to the level where the dog was stuck in order to rescue it and that it had been lifted with a harness.

The dog was scared by its ordeal but otherwise in good health and was returned to its young owner.

Watch below how the dog was rescued after its 20-metre fall in the well-known gorge in Ronda. The gorge has a total depth of around 100 metres and is crossed by bridges.

Efectivos del #CPBMálaga han realizado un dispositivo para rescatar a un perro que había caído en torno a 20 metros por el Tajo de #Ronda.

El animal se ha precipitado por una cornisa, aunque un zarzal ha amortiguado la caída.

La historia ha tenido un final feliz. @diputacionMLG pic.twitter.com/WDs2gZ2vzc — CPB Málaga (@cpbmalaga) March 1, 2021

