VIGILANT LANDLORD catches out man who wanted to meet young girl for sex.

The man was caught out by his landlord when messages were seen on his phone. Carl Toner aged 56, of Howdon Road, North Shields had previously been educated at Cambridge University. Toner had previously been injured and due to his lack of mobility from his injuries had been carrying out jobs for his landlord after he had to give up his previous job.

When the landlord came across the messages which indicated “sexual activity with children”, he was quick to contact the police and Toner was soon arrested. Police investigated and found that he had been contacting two girls, both aged 13 years old. It turns out that the accounts were not actually those of young girls, but Toner had not known that.

Newcastle Crown Court heard how Toner had taken part in explicit conversations with the aim of meeting young girls for sex.

Matthew Purves, defending explained how “He had significant qualifications from Cambridge University and worked around the world.

“The communication is, without doubt, quite grotesque.

“It’s quite odd how it came about. It seems to have started by the defendant being approached on Facebook by a lady who turned out to be the mother of Gill.

“Communication seems to have continued on Facebook messenger and it turned out most likely all of these individuals are perhaps the same person.

“There was no evidence he travelled to the meeting place.”

Toner has been sentenced to 20 months in jail and has also been made subject to a sexual harm prevention order and placed on the sex offender register for a period of 10 years.

