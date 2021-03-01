University of Alicante and Elche Partially Return to Classrooms As De-Escalation Begins.

THE Universities of Alicante (UA) and Miguel Hernández (UMH) of Elche started classes again this morning (March 1) using a dual teaching model, as agreed at the meeting held on February 18 between the principals and rectors of the Valencian public universities and the Minister of Innovation, Universities, Science, and Digital Society, Carolina Pascual.

At this meeting, it was also agreed to apply the contingency plan established and implemented by each university to maintain security in the facilities and preserve the health of the community.

The presence of students on the campuses, however, was low on the first day of a return to face-to-face teaching despite it being the start of the de-escalation agreed by the Generalitat.

At the UA, just three students out of a possible twenty attended each class running face-to-face lessons, with deans and directors actually requiring GREATER presence for some of the classes being run.

At the UMH, they launched a new platform called Virtual Desktops for Teaching, where students and faculty members of the University can access a virtual computer in the cloud from their Identified Access.

This project has started with the purchase of a virtualisation computing infrastructure (Virtual Desktop Infrastructure or VDI), through the use of UDS Enterprise software for the deployment of desktops. By connecting, the user will have access to different types of desks, depending on the Faculty or School of the UMH where each degree is taught.

The Department of Universities has said that it will continue working in a coordinated way “to offer quality teaching from the maximum security for people while making sure every safety precaution has been met.”

