The Big Freeze Returns For March As Sub-Zero Temperatures To Batter Britain.

THE BIG FREEZE Returns as Brits are set to be battered by more freezing temperatures this week while the UK’s sunny spell draws to a close. Despite a weekend of bright skies, temperatures are expected to plummet to lows of around a freezing -1C from March 5.

The latest chilly spell is set to continue on through to the middle of March as Atlantic frontal systems introduce occasional wetter weather and normal to colder than normal conditions for a time. The Met Office said the weather this week should remain dry and bright until Wednesday – however, the UK is facing colder spells going forward.

It said: “Cloudy with showery rain for southern areas Wednesday, this clearing Thursday. Much colder, clearer weather already across the north, then follows southwest late Thursday. Frosts becoming widespread.”

Temperatures across northeast Europe are forecast to plummet during the beginning of March falling as low as -16C for Norway and -24C for parts of Russia, according to the latest weather charts.

