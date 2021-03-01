TRAGIC DEATH of father-of-five in drive-by shooting that got the wrong man.

Tragically a father-of-five has died in what police believe to be a drive-by shooting that got the wrong man. The father was tragically gunned down in a shower of bullets during a night out.

Ikenasio ‘Sio’ Tuivasa, aged 33, had been on a night out at the All Star Lounge pool hall on Westwood Drive in Ravenhall, Melbourne, when tragically he was gunned down. The shooting occurred at midnight on Saturday and one other man was also shot.

Relatives and friends are shocked at the tragic incident and cannot believe that something like this could have happened to the father. Relatives took to Facebook to pay tribute to the man and said, ‘You took a piece of my heart with you so make sure you look after it properly, OK,

‘We love and miss you so much, our brother shorty, rest in god’s loving arms bro til that glorious day.’

Makram Richani who owns the pool lounge believes that the gunshots were drowned out by music at the venue. He explained to the Herald Sun that, ‘People started running in, no one knew what was going on,’

‘We brought the man upstairs and I was on the phone to the paramedics.

‘The guy who got shot in his right leg, near the knee, I was applying pressure to it. He’d been a patron for three years.’

Police believe that the shooters got the wrong man and Victoria Police Homicide Squad Detective Sergeant Simon Quinnell explained that Mr Tuivasa, ‘was a family man and certainly someone you wouldn’t expect this to occur to.’

